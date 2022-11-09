SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 13-year-old Tiffany.

She appears to be a quiet teen but is quite the opposite. She enjoys reading and can get lost in a book for hours.

Tiffany’s an 8th grader who enjoys journalism and sports like volleyball and track.

She’s hoping to find a fun-loving forever family that is patient and able to spend one on one time with her.

If you think you could be Tiffany’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.