Meet 14-year-old Talon.

He’s a smart 8th grader who enjoys reading, playing video games and watching movies like Lord of Rings.

Talon is detail-oriented, prefers smaller social gatherings and is learning to trust after experiencing trauma.

He’s hoping to find a forever family that is intelligent, patient and will encourage his educational goals in safe, loving environment.

If you think you could be Talon’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

•​be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

•​complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

•​share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

•​provide relative and non-relative references,

•​show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

•​agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

•​allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend