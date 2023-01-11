SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 17-year-old Stephen.

He’s got a big heart and loves playing basketball, cards and board games. He also enjoys reading books.

Stephen says he wants to go to trade school after he graduates.

He does have special needs and is hoping to find a family that can offer plenty of structure, support and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Stephen’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.