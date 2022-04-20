Forever Family: Skyler

Meet 12-year-old Skyler.

She’s a sweet girl who is smart as a whip! Skyler has an extensive vocabulary and says her favorite subject is math.

She also enjoys activities like ballet, art projects and watching movies like Lord of the Rings. She also says she’d to have a pet bunny rabbit someday!

Skyler is hoping to find a forever family that can provide structure, patience and unconditional love.

Skyler with Hogwarts shirt and Wand.

Skyler smiling for a picture.

If you think you could be Skyler’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend