Meet 15-year-old Ryan.

He’s a quiet, calm teenager who likes to joke around once he gets comfortable.

Ryan enjoys sports like football, basketball, and soccer. His favorite NFL team is the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan also likes video games and plays flute in the school band.

Ryan is looking for a family that’s patient and one that will encourage his love for sports.

If you think you could be Ryan’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: