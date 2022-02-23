Meet 15-year-old Ryan.
He’s a quiet, calm teenager who likes to joke around once he gets comfortable.
Ryan enjoys sports like football, basketball, and soccer. His favorite NFL team is the Kansas City Chiefs. Ryan also likes video games and plays flute in the school band.
Ryan is looking for a family that’s patient and one that will encourage his love for sports.
If you think you could be Ryan’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.