SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Roger.
He’s a quiet, young boy with a huge heart who’s ready for his forever family!
Roger enjoys computers, listening to music, and playing sports, especially basketball.
He also likes looking fresh – getting his haircut and picking out new clothes.
Roger’s ideal family will offer a stable environment as well as unconditional love and support.
If you think you could be Roger’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.