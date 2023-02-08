SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 15-year-old Roger.

He’s a quiet, young boy with a huge heart who’s ready for his forever family!

Roger enjoys computers, listening to music, and playing sports, especially basketball.

He also likes looking fresh – getting his haircut and picking out new clothes.

Roger’s ideal family will offer a stable environment as well as unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Roger’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.