SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 8-year-old River.

He’s an energetic young boy who loves talking about water towers, phone towers, or anything that has to do with building stuff. His favorite toy? Legos of course!

River also loves playing outdoors, always sleeps with stuffed animals and loves giving and receiving hugs.

He’s hoping to find an affectionate family that’s patient, one that can offer a life-long commitment with unconditional love.

If you think you could be River’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.