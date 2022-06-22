2022 06 20 KLST adopt series – 13yo Reyes

Meet 13-year-old Reyes.

Reyes is a sweet kid with an adventurous spirit.

He enjoys being outside and doing boy things like exploring, climbing, bike riding, and playing sports. One day he hopes to go to a big carnival and get on all the rides!

Reyes is great with animals and has experience helping out with chickens and horses.

He would thrive with a family that could provide a high level of supervision, structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Reyes’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend