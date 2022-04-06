Meet 12-year-old Rey.

He is a smart and outgoing young man who enjoys music and socializing with his peers.

Rey is definitely a sports guy. He loves football and says he can’t wait to attend an NFL game in person someday.

Rey is looking for a family with a great sense of humor who can help him set goals, provide plenty of structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Cameron’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: