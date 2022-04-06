Meet 12-year-old Rey.
He is a smart and outgoing young man who enjoys music and socializing with his peers.
Rey is definitely a sports guy. He loves football and says he can’t wait to attend an NFL game in person someday.
Rey is looking for a family with a great sense of humor who can help him set goals, provide plenty of structure and unconditional love.
For more information, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.