Meet 17-year-old Randy.

He’ll be the first to greet you with a handshake and a smile!

He a polite teen who enjoys reading, especially comic books. He’s never been to Comic-con but says he’d love to go!

Randy dreams of joining the Air Force and eventually owning his own mechanic’s garage.





Randy is looking for a supportive family who can offer plenty of patience and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Randy’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.