SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 13-year-old Payton.

He’s an energetic kid who likes to play games and build things – from flying gadgets to remote control cars. He says he’d like to be an engineer when he grows up.

Payton is very energetic and needs an active family to help encourage his passion for sports like football and tennis.

He would thrive in a family that can offer plenty of support, structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Payton’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.