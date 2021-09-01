Forever Family: Nathan, Frankie and Lyssa

Meet a sibling group of three who are seeking their forever family…

Nathan is the oldest at 14 and likes to stay busy. He’s got an aptitude for mechanics and likes to earn money by building and repairing bikes and lawnmowers… he earned to enough cash to buy himself an XBOX! Nathan also likes playing sports, especially paintball.

Now 12-year-old Frankie is a sweet natured kid who aspires to be a youth minister and wants to build homes for the disadvantaged. He attracts many friends with his sparkling personality, makes good grades in school and hopes to buy a mansion for his family one day!

Younger sister Lyssa is an outgoing 10-year-old with a sweet personality and a close connection with her older siblings. Lyssa has an active imagination, enjoys anything princess-themed and loves animals, especially dogs.

Their ideal family would be committed to keeping the 2 brothers and their sister together. Also, an active family would be best as this sibling group is energetic and always on the go.

If you think you could be Nathan, Frankie and Lyssa’s forever family, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.