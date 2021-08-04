“Forever Family”: Miles

Meet 17-year-old Miles.

Miles is a talented young man with big goals who’s looking for a loving family to adopt and support him.

After finishing high school, he says he’d like to be a paramedic or a police officer because he likes to help others and wants to save lives.

He loves cooking, music, reading and relaxing outdoors. He’s currently writing a novel. And one of his favorite hobbies is fishing.

The ideal family for Miles would be able to provide unconditional love, structure and encouragement.

If you think you could be Miles’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.