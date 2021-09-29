Forever Family: Meet Reyes

Meet 13-year-old Reyes.

He’s an energetic, fun-loving boy with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

Outdoor play is his favorite, especially riding bicycles. Next year, when he’s in middle school, he says he’d like to join the football or basketball team.

Reyes loves to socialize and does well with pets and loves all types of animals from dogs to chickens and even horses.

He would thrive with a family that could provide a high level of supervision, structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Reyes’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.