Forever Family: Meet Ragena

Meet 17-year-old Ragena.

Ragena’s a social butterfly with a zest for life!

She loves working out, running and playing volleyball – she views it as a positive stress reliever.

Ragena’s very disciplined and knows what she wants. Right now, she’s working hard and saving money to buy a 2014 Dodge Charger! She says wants to go to college and pursue a career as a zoologist.

Her Christian faith is very important to her. She is involved choir, Bible study and other youth group activities.

Ragena’s ideal family will offer positive guidance and support thru good times and bad. They would also be open to Ragena keeping her beloved dog “Rylee.”

If you think you could be Ragena’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.