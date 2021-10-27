Forever Family: Meet Lazzer

Meet 14-year-old Lazzer.
Lazzer is a high energy teen who loves the outdoors and doing stuff like playing basketball, riding bikes and going fishing.
He dreams of owning his dog and hopes to be a dirt bike rider when he grows up.
One of his favorite hobbies is playing video games. And his favorite foods? Lasagna and Reese’s Puffs cereal.
Lazzer is looking for a family with an active lifestyle that can offer patience, structure and unconditional love.
If you think you could be Lazzer’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.