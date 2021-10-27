Forever Family: Meet Lazzer

Meet 14-year-old Lazzer.

Lazzer is a high energy teen who loves the outdoors and doing stuff like playing basketball, riding bikes and going fishing.

He dreams of owning his dog and hopes to be a dirt bike rider when he grows up.

One of his favorite hobbies is playing video games. And his favorite foods? Lasagna and Reese’s Puffs cereal.

Lazzer is looking for a family with an active lifestyle that can offer patience, structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Lazzer’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: