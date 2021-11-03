Forever Family: Meet Kevin

Meet 15-year-old Kevin.

He’s a sweet, energetic teen who enjoys competing in sports like football and basketball. Says his favorite pro team is the Dallas Cowboys!

Kevin also enjoys fishing and swimming – he can do a double backflip off the diving board.

His favorite pastime is reading books and his life goal is to become a U.S. Marine.

Kevin would thrive in an active family who’ll encourage his individual creativity while offering unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Kevin’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.