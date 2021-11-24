Forever Family: Meet Keith

There is a huge need to find families who are up for adopting older teenagers….

In this week’s Forever Family, we want you to meet 17-year-old Keith.

He’s is an articulate and intelligent teenager who aspires to join the military and become an automotive mechanic.

He’s got quite the jumpstart as he’s already earned his Certified Automotive Information Specialist certificate!

Keith also loves animals, the outdoors and dreams of visiting the Grand Canyon and Australia.

The ideal family for Keith will be one who offers unconditional love and enjoys an active lifestyle.

If you think you could be Keith’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.