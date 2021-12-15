Meet 17-year-old Kaleah.
Kaleah is strong-minded teenager with a beautiful heart. She enjoys things like fashion, music and technology.
Kaleah’s a sophomore in high school. She’s a social butterfly who’s recently started dating.
Kaleah would benefit from a patient family, who can offer plenty of one-on-one time and unconditional love.
If you think you could be Kaleah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.