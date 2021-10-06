Forever Family: Meet Alyssa

Meet 17-year-old Alyssa.
Alyssa is a bright young lady with big goals in mind.
She takes pride in making good grades and is planning to go to college – says she’d like to be a juvenile probation officer or an anesthesiologist.
Alyssa is soft spoken and shy until she gets to know you. She’s an avid reader who enjoys staying fit by doing things like dancing, bike riding, and swimming.
Her ideal family would provide patience, encouragement, and unconditional love.
If you think you could be Alyssa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll free to 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.