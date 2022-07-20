Meet 16-year-old Margarita.

She’s got a great sense of humor, a big smile, and a talent for art.

Margarita loves to draw, eat tacos/enchiladas and one day wants to travel to Japan!

She does have special needs and would thrive in a loving family that is patient and open-minded.

If you think you could be Margarita’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll-free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.