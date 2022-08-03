Meet 15-year-old Malachi.

He’s got a big heart, a laid-back personality and describes himself as a “thinker.”

Malachi enjoys playing video games, watching YouTube and anything tech. He also likes lifting weights, playing football, and running track.

Malachi’s ideal forever family would be active and be able to provide unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Malachi’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll-free 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.