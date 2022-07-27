Meet 14-year-old Louis.

He dreams of taking vacations, playing games with his parents, and just laughing with a family.

Louis likes to play video games and enjoys simple things like watching cartoons. He likes to rap, and dance to old-school music and wants to be a YouTuber when he grows up.

Louis’s forever family would be patient and able to meet his unique needs. They would also help him keep in contact with his twin brother.

If you think you could be Louis’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll-free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.