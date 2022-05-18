Meet 14-year-old London.

He’s a quiet kid who likes to read, watch movies and play with animals, especially dogs.

London also enjoys playing basketball, swimming and working to earn money.

He takes pride in his appearance and says if he had an extra $100, he’d buy a pair Nike Air Force sneakers!

London’s ideal family would have a laidback parenting style, while offering unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be London’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.