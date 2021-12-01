Forever Family: Liyah

There are plenty of older teens looking for adoptive families to love and support them…

In this week’s Forever Family, we want you to meet 16-year-old Liyah.

She is a spirited young lady and a leader. Liyah is active in student council at school and enjoys attending church.

She prefers to eat vegan, loves animals and she’s great with kids as she’s already earned her child care certification for infants and toddlers.

The ideal family for Liyah will be one who offers plenty of one-on-one support, and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Liyah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.