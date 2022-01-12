Meet 16-year-old Liliana.
She’s is a friendly young lady with a sweet personality…and prefers to be called Lili.
Lili enjoys roller skating, swimming and likes going to church.
She thrives on individual attention and is looking for a family that could provide plenty of one-on-one time, support and unconditional love.
If you think you could be Lili’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.