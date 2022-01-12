Meet 16-year-old Liliana.

She’s is a friendly young lady with a sweet personality…and prefers to be called Lili.

Lili enjoys roller skating, swimming and likes going to church.

She thrives on individual attention and is looking for a family that could provide plenty of one-on-one time, support and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Lili’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.