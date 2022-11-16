Meet 17-year-old Liliana.

She’s got a sweet spirit and an outgoing personality…and actually prefers to be called Lili.

Lili enjoys roller skating, swimming and likes going to church.

She thrives on individual attention and is looking for a family that could provide plenty of one-on-one time, support and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Lili’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.