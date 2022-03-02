Meet 14-year-old Kelsie.
She’s a social butterfly with a passion for art, music and playing sports!
Kelsie’s organized, does well in school and enjoys reading in her spare time, especially JoJo Siwa books.
She dreams of attending Angelo State University and wants to teach or be a caseworker for Child Protective Services.
Kelsie is hoping to find a family who can provide love, structure, and possibly some younger siblings!
If you think you could be Kelsie’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.