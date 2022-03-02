Meet 14-year-old Kelsie.

She’s a social butterfly with a passion for art, music and playing sports!

Kelsie’s organized, does well in school and enjoys reading in her spare time, especially JoJo Siwa books.

She dreams of attending Angelo State University and wants to teach or be a caseworker for Child Protective Services.

Kelsie is hoping to find a family who can provide love, structure, and possibly some younger siblings!





If you think you could be Kelsie’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: