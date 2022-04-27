Forever Family: Jessie

Meet 15-year-old Jessie.

He’s a quiet kid who takes life as it comes. He’s got a great sense of humor and loves doing outdoor stuff like swimming pool, fishing and riding bikes!

Jessie’s favorite school subject is U.S. History.

He’s currently making money mowing lawns and says he’d like to save up for Mercedes Benz!

Jessie’s hoping to find an active family that likes to go on outings and a family that can provide plenty of structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Jessie’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and attend