Meet 10-year-old Jerod.
He’s a passionate and smart young boy who makes excellent grades in school who excels in subjects like science and math.
Jerod is detail-oriented and likes to stay busy. He would rather be outside playing than watching TV. He enjoys basketball and swimming and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Jerod’s hoping to find a family that can offer unconditional love, structure and the support he needs to be successful.
If you think you could be Jerod’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.