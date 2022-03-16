Meet 10-year-old Jerod.

He’s a passionate and smart young boy who makes excellent grades in school who excels in subjects like science and math.

Jerod is detail-oriented and likes to stay busy. He would rather be outside playing than watching TV. He enjoys basketball and swimming and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Jerod’s hoping to find a family that can offer unconditional love, structure and the support he needs to be successful.





If you think you could be Jerod’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: