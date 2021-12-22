Meet 16-year-old Jasmine.

She’s got a big heart and wants to have a mom, a dog and be a big sister.

Jasmine is a hard-worker who gets A’s and B’s in school…says she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

She enjoys horses, riding bikes and playing sports like basketball.





Jasmine is looking for a family that could provide plenty of structure, support and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Jasmine’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: