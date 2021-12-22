Meet 16-year-old Jasmine.
She’s got a big heart and wants to have a mom, a dog and be a big sister.
Jasmine is a hard-worker who gets A’s and B’s in school…says she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
She enjoys horses, riding bikes and playing sports like basketball.
Jasmine is looking for a family that could provide plenty of structure, support and unconditional love.
If you think you could be Jasmine’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.