Meet 16-year-old Jasmine.

She’s got a big heart and wants to have a mom, a dog and be a big sister.

Jasmine is a hard-worker who gets A’s and B’s in school…says she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

She enjoys horses, riding bikes and playing sports like basketball.

Jasmine is looking for a family that could provide plenty of structure, support and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Jasmine’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

  • be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
  • complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
  • share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
  • provide relative and non-relative references,
  • show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
  • agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
  • allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
  • attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.