Meet a couple of brothers who are seeking their forever family.

Jacobo is the oldest at 7 years of age.

He is very active, respectful, and enjoys doing things like riding his bike, playing basketball, video games, and building with Legos.

Younger brother Bryan is 5.

He’s a loving kid with lots of energy to burn. He likes to laugh and hopes to have a family that can give him attention and lots of love.

Their ideal family would be committed to keeping these brothers together. They would also be active as these boys are always on the go!

If you think you could be Jacobo and Bryan’s forever family, you can call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.