Meet 13-year-old Gabreal.

He’s an affectionate child who loves to give hugs…and he’s looking for his forever family!

Gabreal has a vivid imagination and that enables him to learn things quickly. His interests include playing video games and doing outdoor activities.

He is a child with special needs and he’s been making big strides learning to channel his emotions in positive ways.

Gabreal is looking for a forever family with a strong support system that can provide patience, consistency, and structure.

If you think you could be Gabreal’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

