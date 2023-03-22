SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — On this week’s edition of Forever Family, meet nine-year-old Elijah.

He’s an outgoing kid who enjoys sports, especially football because, in his words, he can run fast, just like the Dallas Cowboys!

Elijah does well in school and has an artistic side as he likes music, drawing and building with Legos.

Elijah does have special needs and would thrive in a supportive family that can provide structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Elijah’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.