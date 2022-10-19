Meet 14-year-old Damien.

He’s an active kid who likes to play outside and his favorite football team is the Dallas Cowboys.

Damien can be shy, but he does well in school, and says – if he could have any cake for his birthday, it would be vanilla, with vanilla icing, and topped with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Damien’s looking for a forever family with an active lifestyle. He would thrive in a two-parent home with plenty of structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Damien’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll-free 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected