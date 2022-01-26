Meet 17-year-old Clarissa.

She’s is a wonderful teen with a larger than life personality!

She enjoys drawing, anime, cosplay, and listening to music. At school, Clarissa does well in English, while her least favorite subject is math.

She likes to learn new things and wants to learn how to cook. Clarissa dreams of going to college and pursuing a career in mental health.





Her ideal family would provide patience, encouragement, and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Clarissa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call 325-315-8247, or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.