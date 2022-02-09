Meet a couple of brothers who are seeking their forever family …

Cayden is the oldest at 13. He’s an outgoing kid who makes friends easily. He’s also a huge Bulls NBA basketball fan!

Cayden

Younger brother Dalton is 11. He’s a bit more reserved, but his personality shines once he gets comfortable. Dalton loves science and is currently learning about dinosaurs and fossils.

Dalton

Their ideal family would be committed to keeping the brothers together. They would have a great sense of humor and maybe a couple of pets!

If you think you could be Cayden and Dalton’s forever family, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: