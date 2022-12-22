Meet a couple of brothers who are seeking their forever family.

Cayden is the oldest at 14. He’s an outgoing kid who makes friends easily. He’s also a huge Chicago Bulls NBA basketball fan!

His younger brother Dalton is 12. He’s a bit more reserved, but his personality shines once he gets comfortable. Dalton loves science and is currently learning about dinosaurs and fossils.

Their ideal family would be committed to keeping the brothers together. They would have a great sense of humor and maybe a couple of pets!

If you think you could be Cayden and Dalton’s forever family, you can call toll-free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.