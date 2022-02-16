Meet 16-year-old Bobby.

He enjoys computer technology and music, especially hip-hop music.

Bobby’s a hard worker who says he’d like to work in the oilfields or be a train conductor when he grows up!

He’s hoping to find a family to help guide him into adulthood with unconditional love and support.

If you think you could be Bobby’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: