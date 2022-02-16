Meet 16-year-old Bobby.
He enjoys computer technology and music, especially hip-hop music.
Bobby’s a hard worker who says he’d like to work in the oilfields or be a train conductor when he grows up!
He’s hoping to find a family to help guide him into adulthood with unconditional love and support.
If you think you could be Bobby’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and.
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.