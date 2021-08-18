Meet 14-year-old Billy.

He’s a unique teenager who’s looking for a forever family!

Billy enjoys a variety of hobbies like swimming, fishing, and watching pro wrestling.

He’s a hard worker with leadership skills. And when he grows up…he says he’d like to design video games!

Billy would excel with a family that could offer both structure and unconditional support. He’d love to have a mom, a dad and an older sibling to just hang out and play with.

If you think you could be Billy’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children