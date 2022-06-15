Meet 15-year-old Billy.
He’s a free-spirited teenager who enjoys several different hobbies like swimming, fishing, and watching wrestling.
Billy is a hard worker. Says he wants to be an entrepreneur and design video games when he grows up!
He’s hoping to find a forever family, that can provide structure, love and a bit of independence to discover the best life has to offer.
If you think you could be Billy’s forever family, or for another Texas child, call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abuse and neglected children