Meet 12-year-old Benito.

Benito is a very bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!

He enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things.

Benito is a child with special needs who has been making big strides learning how to read. He also knows a bit of sign language.





The ideal family for Benito will be one who can offer a life-long commitment, a patient family with an understanding of Autism and accessing services such as speech and occupational therapy.

If you think you could be Benito’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: