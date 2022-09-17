SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 12-year-old Benito.

He’s a bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!

Benito enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things.

He does have special needs and has been making big strides in learning how to read. Benito also knows a bit of sign language.

The ideal family for Benito will be one who can offer a life-long commitment, a patient family with an understanding of Autism and accessing services such as speech and occupational therapy.

If you think you could be Benito’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.