SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s a need in for adoptive parents who can meet the unique needs of children struggling with medical issues.

In this week’s Forever Family, we want you to meet 4-year-old Ashlynn. She’s a beautiful girl who loves to be snuggled.

She breathes with the use of a tracheostomy and ventilator and receives nutrition through a G-tube.

Ashlynn has made amazing progress learning to walk and she loves to play with toys that light up and make music

The ideal family for Ashlynn would be trained to care for kids with special medical needs, as well as provide constant supervision and lots of love.

If you think you could be Ashlynn’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call (325) 315-8247 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.