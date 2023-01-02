Meet 16-year-old Arianna.

She’s got a big heart for animals and a bright smile. She likes socializing with other teens and has recently developed an interest in dating boys.

Arianna enjoys playing board games, music, movies, and she’s learning how to cook.

She’s hoping to find an adventurous family that can provide plenty of structure, individual encouragement and of course, unconditional love.

If you think you could be Arianna’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.