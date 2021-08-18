“Forever Family”: Alyssa

Meet 16-year-old Alyssa.

Alyssa is a social butterfly who’s looking for a loving family!

Alyssa can be a “girly-girl.” She likes things such as doing her hair, painting her nails, and she’s taken an interest in fashion.

Her favorite sports are basketball and volleyball.

She also enjoys watching movies, playing outdoors and she recently discovered… she likes to go fishing.

Alyssa would excel with an open-minded family who offers patience, consistency, and preferably a mom to have fun with on mother-daughter outings.

If you think you could be Alyssa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.