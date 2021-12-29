Meet 17-year-old Alyssa.
Alyssa is friendly, gives affection freely and spontaneously, so her forever family needs to be ready to give and receive love.
She is a teen with special needs and who learned many skills. She likes to help with chores and interested in learning how to cook.
Alyssa turns 18 soon and would love to find a family with a strong support system that can provide consistency, and structure.
If you think you could be Alyssa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.