Meet 17-year-old Alyssa.

Alyssa is friendly, gives affection freely and spontaneously, so her forever family needs to be ready to give and receive love.

She is a teen with special needs and who learned many skills. She likes to help with chores and interested in learning how to cook.

Alyssa turns 18 soon and would love to find a family with a strong support system that can provide consistency, and structure.

If you think you could be Alyssa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: