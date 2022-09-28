SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet a brother and sister who are seeking their forever family!

Alexus is the oldest at 16 years of age. She’s laid-back, makes friends easily and aspires to join the military.

Younger brother Daniel is 11.

If he had 3 wishes, he would wish for a million dollars, to have a good life, and a great job. Daniel likes climbing trees and jumping on the trampoline.

He looks up to his older sister and both enjoy camping trips.

Their ideal family would be committed to keeping Alexus and Daniel together. They would be active, as this sibling group is energetic and always on the go!

If you think you could be Alexus and Daniel’s forever family, you can call toll-free 325-315-8247. or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.