Meet a trio of brothers who are seeking their forever family!
Alex is the oldest at 11. He’s a smart kid, easy going, with great manners. He enjoys animals, DC/Marvel comics and playing in the school band.
Allan is 10. He’s got a great smile and a caring heart. He enjoys playing sports like football and basketball.
The youngest is 8-year-old Adrian. He’s an energetic kid, who loves to play soccer and eat at McDonalds!
Their ideal family would be patient and have time to stay active with these 3 brothers who would bring lots of joy and personality into the home!
If you think you could be Alex, Alan and Adrian’s forever family, call 800-233-3405 or log onto adoptchildren.org for more information.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
• provide relative and non-relative references,
• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.