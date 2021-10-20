Forever Families: Meet Damien

Meet 14-year-old Damien.

Damien is an active child who likes to go to the park, play outside and his favorite football team is the Dallas Cowboys.

He is a little shy at first…but opens up once he gets to know you. Damien does well in school and earns high grades.

If he could have any cake for his birthday, it would be a vanilla cake with a thick layer of vanilla icing topped with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream. He really loves vanilla!

Damien’s looking for a forever family with an active lifestyle. He would thrive in a two-parent home with plenty of structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Damien’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call toll free 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.